Zelensky Calls For Expanding Network Of Rehabilitation Departments For Veterans In Regional Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Along with the construction of rehabilitation centers, it is also necessary to expand the network of rehabilitation departments for veterans in regional hospitals.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his visit to the restored Borodianka Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation, which was completely destroyed by the Russian invaders in March 2022.

"It depends not only on the Ministry of Veterans, but also on local authorities. And on the Ministry of Health. We met with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health, and they are creating a large network in regional hospitals. It is faster than building the whole center. Today, in times of war, a parallel process is the right approach. It should be done very quickly at hospitals, because rehabilitation is needed now. We need to use all the capabilities, all the infrastructure and all the ministries. It is right that everyone does it together," Zelensky said.

According to the presidential press service , the head of state donated the $100,000 prize he received with the award of the Medal of Freedom to restore the Borodianka Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation.

The center has created a space for psychological, social support, physical and sports rehabilitation of veterans, their families and families of fallen defenders. The center's psychologists will support veterans in learning self-help methods and first aid in stressful situations.

The center also has a space for educational events, trainings and research on the implementation of special approaches and new standards for the successful return of veterans to civilian life.

The facility also has nine hotel rooms for outpatient stays. The rehabilitation program for veterans is free of charge thanks to donor funding.

The center is expected to treat an average of more than 2,000 veterans a year.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Presidential Office