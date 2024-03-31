Parliament Hopefuls For '24 Kuwaiti Elections At 200

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- The number of parliament hopefuls in the 2024 National Assembly election, scheduled on April 4, had boiled down to 200 candidates after the Court of Cassation issued a verdict on electoral appeals.

According to the announced number, the first constituency now has 41 candidates, the second has 39, the third has 32 candidates, the fourth compromised of 48, and fifth and final constituency has 40 candidates.

Applying for candidacy in the 18th legislative term elections began on March fourth and ran for ten days, ending on March 13th.

Last Thursday was the last chance for candidates to withdraw from the race according to election laws. (end)

nmo













MENAFN31032024000071011013ID1108041671