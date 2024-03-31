Indian Opposition Organise Massive Rally In New Delhi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 31 (KUNA) -- Indian opposition parties on Saturday organised a massive rally to 'Save Democracy' in the capital New Delhi demanding an end to the government policies targeting opposition parties and their leaders ahead of the upcoming General Elections.

The leading opposition alliance named INDIA, which is the main contender in the upcoming Parliament polls against the ruling right-wing party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party, organized the rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi with the participation of leaders and supporters from 28 parties.

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were in the forefront of the rally.

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said that this election is very important for the future of India, not about votes but about saving the Constitution. "If you did not vote with all your heart, their match-fixing will succeed. The day it succeeds, our Constitution will be finished. The day that happens, India's heart will be dealt a huge blow," he said.

The opposition leaders expressed their solidarity with Chief Minister of Delhi Aravind Kejriwal and former Chief Minister of eastern Indian state of Jharkhand Hemant Soren who were arrested on alleged corruption charges by the federal authorities. The opposition alleged that their leaders are intimidated and targeted using the state machinery including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. They also alleged the ruling party of co-opting opposition leaders and alluring them to join the BJP by dropping corruption investigation against them.

The rally demanded that the Election Commission of India ensure a levelled-playing field in the upcoming polls and stop forceful action of Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Enforcement Directorate against opposition leaders carried out with the intention of manipulating the polls, among others. (end) atk

