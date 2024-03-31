Gaza Death Toll Rises To 32,782 Wounded 75,298

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of casualties due to the persistent Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 32,782 martyrs and 75,298 wounded since October, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry added that thousands of Palestinians are still under the rubble of buildings and on roads, as the Israeli occupation forces prevent paramedics from reaching out to them.

A woman holds up a sign as she attends a rally showing solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, on March 31, 2024, in Karachi. (Photo by AFP)



