Occupation Forces Detain Five Palestinians, Including Mother And Her Two Sons, In East Jerusalem

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces on Sunday detained five Palestinians, including a mother and her two sons, from different parts of East Jerusalem.

Palestinian WAFA news agency reported local sources as saying that the occupation forces detained a mother and her two sons from inside their home in the Al-Thawri neighborhood, in addition to two youths who were detained from the Shu'fat refugee camp and the town of At-Tur in East Jerusalem.

The sources added that the occupation forces detained a young man after storming his home and destroying its contents in the Shu'fat camp.

In the At-Tur neighborhood, the occupation forces detained another young man after storming his family home.