4Th Round Of Qatar Drift Championship Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The fourth round of the Qatar Drift Championship concluded. It was organized by the Qatar Racing Club (QRC) over two days at the drift circuit in the Industrial Area, amid wide participation from an elite group of champions.

Qatari Saud Al Attiyah managed to win overall title in the fourth round of the tournament after defeating Omani Ahmed Al Amri in the final, while Kuwaiti Mohammed Khurshid finished in third place.

The fourth round's local category title was claimed by Saud Al Attiyah, with Ali Al Jabsha finishing second and Mubarak Al Dosari third.

QRC Director HE Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al-Thani crowned the first three winners as well as the winners of the first three places in the local category.