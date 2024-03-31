Largest Touring LEGO Shows Event This Eid Al Fitr In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This Eid Al Fitr, families across the region and beyond are invited to experience the largest touring LEGO Shows event in Qatar. Taking place at the prestigious Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 10 to 25, this inaugural event promises to be a memorable occasion for LEGO enthusiasts and families seeking unique holiday experiences. The event is presented by Visit Qatar.

LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2024 is all set to transform the QNCC into a vibrant LEGO universe, sprawling over 10,000 sqm and featuring 26 creatively themed areas and exciting activities for the whole family. The event is designed to cater to visitors of all ages, offering a multitude of interactive zones, life-size LEGO Minifigure characters, and an extensive range of food and hospitality options.

Highlights of the event include

Impressive LEGO Themes: Fans can immerse themselves in popular LEGO themes such as NINJAGO, City, DUPLO, and Friends. Each theme features intricate models and engaging activities tailored to both young fans and adult aficionados alike.

Interactive Zones: With 26 distinct themed areas, the event offers a rich variety of interactive and educational fun activities. From building challenges to creative workshops, there's something for everyone.

Life-Size LEGO Figures: Wandering life-size LEGO Minifigures will be a sight to behold, offering unique photo opportunities and interactions.

Inflatable Bricks & Bounce Park: Covering an area of 1700 sqm, this first-of-its-kind inflatable park adds an exciting dimension to the LEGO adventure, combining physical activity with imaginative play.

Culinary Delights: A variety of food options will be available, catering to the tastes of a diverse audience and enhancing the overall event experience.

Timings: The event will be open daily from 1pm - 11pm, ensuring visitors can enjoy a full day of LEGO-inspired fun.

Admission Categories: General Day Pass for individuals, Family Day Pass which can admit 5, and VIP Pass which entitles access to VIP hospitality lounge for individuals.

Tickets are now available for purchase, offering families an opportunity to secure their spot at this much-anticipated event. With its diverse range of attractions and activities, LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2024 stands as a testament to the power of creativity and the enduring appeal of LEGO bricks. Whether you're a long-time LEGO fan or looking for a unique family outing this Eid Al Fitr, this event is not to be missed.