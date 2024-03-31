QNL To Spotlight Richness Of Arabic Language, Holy Qur'an During April Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) is set to offer the opportunity for visitors during April to delve into the richness of the Arabic language and gain further insights into the Quran, among other activities it will be hosting during the remainder of the holy month.

On April 3, QNL kicks off its activities with the children-oriented series, "Stories from the Quran". The series, which was unveiled last month to mark the beginning of Ramadan, introduces children to the wisdom behind the Qurans stories.

On 7 April, QNL resumes its second initiative for the holy month under the title, "Fiqh and Beauty". The series aims to familiarize young people with the important role that Islam awarded to women and the principles of purity, prayer, and ethics.

Non-native speakers will have the opportunity to learn the basics of the Arabic language on 14 April during a workshop organized by QNL in cooperation with the Tomouh Initiative. The session, which targets beginners, will be followed by an advanced level workshop.

Then, on 16 April, QNL will hold the Najem Es'hail Book Club", an educational and fun series in English designed to encourage children to read.

On 20 April, QNL will shift its focus to gaming with the launch of the first part of a workshop on the principles of designing a video game. The workshop will take participants on a thrilling journey into the world of game design, offering insights into the diverse career paths within the industry, from independent game creation to studio positions, distribution paths and marketing trends.

Technology will be the focus of another workshop on the same day dedicated to utilizing AI tools in research. The workshop will focus on adherence to academic integrity and the ethical standards of scientific research when using modern technologies in academic writing.

On 23 April, QNL will be hosting a three-day intensive masterclass on historical nonfiction to empower young authors to leverage its archives and support them in writing about the Gulf region.

Also, on April 23, QNL shifts its focus back to linguistics with another insightful lecture that delves into comparisons between Arabic and English. Dr. Ahmed Al-Janabi, a renowned linguist with a PhD in the Philosophy of Arabic Language and Literature, will explore connections between both languages using the lens of comparative linguistics.

On April 25 , QNL will host the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra for an enchanting evening that fuses culture and art with the timeless notes of Brahms' String Quintet.

QNL resumes its literature-oriented activities on April 27 with the "Talk of Pens Club" series, which creates a space for aspiring writers to exchange experiences, and brainstorm and discuss writing ideas while learning how to describe characters and plot to formulate a story in Arabic.

The event will be followed by the second instalment of the Principles of Game Design.

On the same day, QNL will also hold the "Our Children Matter" series with coach Ghaya Salah, a family counsellor and certified practitioner in nurturing talents, who will discuss the stages of language development in children and how the brain acquires language skills.

QNL will wrap up the day with the latest session of its Career Launchpad program, which equips job seekers with the essential tools and expertise needed to craft impressive resumes and excel in interviews. Participants will delve into the art of constructing compelling resumes that capture attention and highlight their unique skills and experiences.

Finally, on April 30, QNL will conclude the months activities with "Academic Integrity and Plagiarism" which will introduce students to the concept of academic integrity, its standards, and its importance in academic research, as well as the useful techniques on how to avoid plagiarism.