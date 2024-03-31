(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Experience 'Pura Vida' with our guide to Costa Rica's must-do adventures. Soar through rainforests on ziplines. Relax in volcanic hot springs.
Immerse yourself in local traditions. We've curated top experiences that capture Costa Rica's essence for every traveler.
Embark on this journey of discovery and uncover what makes this country genuinely special.
The appeal of costa rica
Called the 'Rich Coast' by explorer Christopher Columbus, Costa Rica lives up to its name. This vibrant nation entices visitors worldwide with breathtaking scenery, abundant nature, and warm hospitality.
Remarkably, a quarter of its land is protected parks and reserves-showcasing a strong commitment to ecological preservation.
Costa Rica's charm extends beyond San José's urban energy. Venture through Central America to idyllic spots like the Nicoya Peninsula.
Diverse landscapes let you wander volcanic Central Valley or mystical Monteverde cloud forests. Or, bask on sunlit beaches along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. This unique country between two oceans offers endless adventures.
Costa Rica exemplifies joy and satisfaction in everyday life, captured in the phrase“Pura Vida” (“pure life”). This saying holds deep meaning for Ticos (residents); it reflects the widespread contentment and graciousness.
Whether savoring traditional cuisine or joining lively festivities, immersing in this exuberant culture is quintessential during visits to this unparalleled paradise.
