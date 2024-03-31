Qatarenergy Sets Fuel Prices For April

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) QatarEnergy on Sunday announced the fuel prices for the month of April 2024, where the prices of diesel, petrol 95 and petrol 91 remained stable. QatarEnergy has set the price of a liter of diesel at QR 2.05, the price for super petrol 95 at QR 2.10 per liter, and the price of premium petrol 91 at QR 1.95 per liter.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.