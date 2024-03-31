Largest Touring Lego Shows In Qatar For Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Families across the region and beyond will have the opportunity to experience the largest touring Lego shows event in Qatar this Eid al-Fitr, taking place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 10 to 25.

Organised by Visit Qatar, this inaugural event promises to be a memorable occasion for Lego enthusiasts and families seeking unique holiday experiences.

Lego Shows Qatar 2024 is all set to transform the QNCC into a vibrant Lego universe, sprawling over 10,000sqm and featuring 26 creatively themed areas and exciting activities for the whole family.

The event is designed to cater to visitors of all ages, offering a multitude of interactive zones, life-size Lego Minifigure characters, and an extensive range of food and hospitality options.

Highlights of the event include impressive Lego themes, interactive zones, life-size Lego figures, inflatable bricks and bounce park, and culinary delights.

Fans can immerse themselves in popular Lego themes such as Ninjago, City, Duplo, and Friends. Each theme features intricate models and engaging activities tailoured to both young fans and adult aficionados alike.

With 26 distinct themed areas, the event offers a rich variety of interactive and educational fun activities. From building challenges to creative workshops, there's something for everyone.

Wandering life-size Lego Minifigures will be a sight to behold, offering unique photo opportunities and interactions. Covering an area of 1700sqm, this first-of-its-kind inflatable park adds an exciting dimension to the Lego adventure, combining physical activity with imaginative play.

A variety of food options will be available, catering to the tastes of a diverse audience and enhancing the overall event experience.

The event will be open daily from 1pm to 11pm. The admission categories: General Day Pass | for individuals, Family Day Pass |Admits 5, VIP Pass- Entitles Access to VIP Hospitality Lounge | for individuals.

