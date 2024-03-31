Voting In Turkish Local Elections Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Voting in the Turkish local elections, in which 34 political parties are competing, has wrapped up this evening.

According to the Supreme Elections Council, vote counting begins shortly after the polling process ends.

The preliminary results will be announced after the Supreme Elections Council lifts the 24-hour propaganda ban later this evening.

Turkish voters headed this morning to vote centers to cast their votes to choose their local municipal and administrative candidates for a 5-year term.

The number of registered eligible voters in the local elections stands at 61,441,882 voters.