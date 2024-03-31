'Unacceptable Red Line': What US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Said On Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Pannun Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "No government or government employee can be involved in the alleged assasination of one of US citizens, which is“just an unacceptable red line”, said US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in a direct reference to Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

\"I think that's absolutely critical. For any of us, just abstractly, that has to be a red line. No government or government employee can be involved in the alleged assassination of one of your own citizens. That's just an unacceptable red line,\" he told ANI in an interview also acknowledged that the two nations are working together in the investigation of the alleged foiled assassination plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an India-designated terrrorist.(More to come)

