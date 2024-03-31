Bihar Board Class 10Th Results 2024 Announced! Toppers List Released, How To Check Through SMS & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 10th or matric exam results today, March 31 at 1.30 pm. Students who took to the BSEB Matric 2024 exam can download their results online at the board's official website, gov , bsebmatric , biharboardonline , result-php/matric and biharboardonline.

The BSEB 10th exam results 2024 are out. A total of 16,64,252 students took the exam out of which 13,79,542 passed.

Toppers list:



Shivankar Kumar from Zila School Purnea has secured 489 out of 500 or 97.80%, thus becoming the state topper in the BSEB matric result 2024.

1 - Shivankar Kumar (489 marks)

2 - Adarsh Kumar (488 marks)

3 - Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, Sujiya Preween (486 marks)

How to check through SMS?

Step 1: Go to the inbox section of a mobile phone.

Step 2: Type BIHAR 10 Roll Number on the screen.

Step 3: Send the text to 56263. You will receive the results as a message.

The BSEB Class 10th exam was held from February 15 to 23 at various exam centres, with around 16 lakh students appearing for the exam.

The test results are now accessible on the official website, and students may pick up their scorecards for the Bihar Board 10th result at their individual schools one week after the results are announced. Students should make sure they double-check every information on the scorecard because they will need it for the rest of their lives. Students should contact their school right once to request a correction if they find any inaccuracies in the Bihar Class 10th results.