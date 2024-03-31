Nikki Tamboli SEXY Photos: Actress Shares BOLD Pictures Wearing Only White Blazer; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nikki Tamboli can be seen wearing just a white blazer in her latest sexy photos, ditching her shirt and pants, which has her followers gasping for air.

Nikki Tamboli's new series of breathtaking images has once again captured the internet's attention, leaving followers fascinated and demanding more!

With her flawless shape and confident demeanour, the former Bigg Boss competitor has become a symbol of summer body ideals, stunning everyone in all white!

While posting images on Instagram, Nikki showed off her toned physique in a white jacket. She appeared brave and lovely in each shot, displaying her curves and confidence.

She posed on a chair without any accessories, freeing her wavy curls. She captioned the photo,“Flawlessly flawed .”

Unsurprisingly, she's piqued her admirers' interest, as seen by their compliments in the comments area.“Too hot too watch,” wrote one fan, while another wrote,“You are beautiful @nikki_tamboli because of the light you carry inside you. you are beautiful because you say you are, and you hold yourself that way.”