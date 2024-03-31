IPL 2024: Huge Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Injured Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Entire Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunrisers Hyderabad faces a major setback as Wanindu Hasaranga, the talented all-rounder, is ruled out of the entire IPL 2024 season due to injury. Explore the impact of this unfortunate development on the team's prospects in the upcoming matches.

SRH will feel his absence keenly throughout the competition, awaiting the team's announcement of his replacement in due course.

As for SRH, led by Pat Cummins, the team had a challenging start to IPL 2024, narrowly losing their opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders by a mere four-run margin. Nonetheless, they staged a remarkable comeback, achieving the highest-ever team total and clinching victory in a high-scoring battle against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Today, they are set to face Gujarat Titans in their third group-stage match of the tournament. With skipper Pat Cummins opting to bat first in this intense encounter, the SRH batsmen will be eager to replicate their previous success in today's crucial contest.

