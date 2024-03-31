IPL 2024, DC Vs CSK: Dhoni Will Hit 6 To Win Match, Predicts Hussey In Banter With Ponting (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Michael Hussey stirs up anticipation for the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, predicting a match-winning six from MS Dhoni. In a playful exchange with Ricky Ponting, Hussey adds excitement to the upcoming encounter.

Hussey also mentioned about Sameer Rizvi filling in the boots of Rayudu. To plug the gap left by Rayudu's departure, CSK secured the services of Sameer Rizvi for ₹8.4 crore in the mini-auction held in Dubai. Rizvi's remarkable performance in the UPT20 league last year, where he amassed 455 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of over 50, caught the attention of many. During the tournament, he also hammered two centuries and a half-century, further bolstering his credentials.

In a surprising turn of events, CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey made a bold prediction regarding the 20-year-old's future. Hussey expressed confidence in Rizvi's potential to fill Rayudu's shoes, acknowledging the vast difference in experience but highlighting Rizvi's natural talent and the excitement surrounding his development.

Furthermore, Hussey offered insights into Rizvi's role within the CSK lineup, hinting at a middle-order batting position given his prowess as a natural striker of the ball. With Hussey keen to mentor the young prospect and nurture his skills, the stage is set for Rizvi to make a significant impact not only in this IPL but also in the years to come.

Rizvi's journey began with his first-class debut in January 2020 at the tender age of 16, representing Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. His List A debut followed in December 2021, once again donning the Uttar Pradesh colors in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking the inception of what promises to be a promising career.

