Jennifer Lopez Buys Isha Ambani's LA Home For THIS Much

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, have sold their opulent 12-bedroom Los Angeles home to American singer Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, for USD 61 million, which is more than Rs 500 crores

The LA home has large bedrooms and baths, as well as separate gyms, spas, salons, and an indoor badminton court.

In 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal married and received a 5,000,000-square-foot property in Mumbai's ultra-luxury Worli neighbourhood.