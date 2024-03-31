IPL 2024: GT's Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed Shine In Clash Against SRH; Restrict Them To 162/8

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gujarat Titans' bowlers, Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmed, deliver standout performances, effectively limiting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/8. Explore the thrilling clash as GT's bowling prowess takes center stage against SRH's batting might. Earlier in the day, after opting to bat first, SRH openers Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head added 34 runs for the first wicket, with the former failing to settle for long on the crease and departing for 16 runs off 17 balls. On the other hand, Head started on a high note but failed to carry the momentum today, departing for 19 runs off 14 balls.



Abhishek Sharma looked solid but fell to the guile of Mohit's slower delivery, departing for 29 runs off 20 balls. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen began constructing a partnership in the middle, and once again Klaasen looked in sublime touch, smashing back-to-back sixes off Noor's over, but the spin wizard, Rashid Khan, clean-bowled the South African for 24 runs, securing a crucial wicket for his side.

Markram struggled to time the ball today and eventually departed after scoring 17 runs off 19 balls. Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad took responsibility for scoring runs towards the end of the innings. Shahbaz contributed 22 runs, while Abdul played a cameo, scoring 29 runs off 14 balls, helping SRH cross the 160-run mark.



Mohit Sharma shone with the ball for GT, taking back-to-back wickets in the final over but missing out on a third consecutive one, finishing his spell with figures of 3/25. Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, and Rashid Khan contributed one wicket to SRH's downfall.

