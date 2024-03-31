Four Dead, Several Injured As Nor'wester Hits Bengal's Jalpaiguri

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) At least four persons died while several others were injured after a nor'wester hit parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as D.N. Sarkar (52), Anima Rat (49), Yogen Ray (70) and Samar Roy (64).

Expressing her condolences, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the victims, family members of the deceased and the injured as per the legal provisions under the model code of conduct (MCC).

"District and block administration, police, DMG and QRT teams swung into disaster management operations and are providing relief. Affected people are being shifted to safer places. The district administration will provide compensation to the next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC," the Chief Minister said in statement.

Dhupguri and Mainaguri were the worst-affected areas of the district.

District administration sources said that the number of casualties is expected to rise further as conditions of some injured persons are quite critical.