Triple Murder In Lucknow, Suspect Absconding

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) Three bodies were recovered from a house in Lucknow on Sunday evening, police said.

The bodies of a woman and two children were recovered when the local people informed the police about the stench emanating from a locked house in Shravan Nagar under the Bijnor police station area.

DCP, South, Tej Swaroop Singh, ACP Vinay Dwivedi and Inspector-in-charge Arvind Kumar Rana reached the spot, broke open the door, and found the three bodies.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

According to police reports, these people had come to live in the house of Amrit Lal Gautam on rent just a few days before Holi.

Makhan, who is the husband of the deceased woman and a resident of Balrampur in Gonda, is suspected to be the accused. Local people said that he doubted his wife's character and even suspected that the children were not his.

The police have set up a team to arrest the accused.