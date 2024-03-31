Sunday’S Soccer Matches: Live Broadcasts And Timings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Easter Sunday is brimming with action-packed soccer matches featuring teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Botafogo .



The spotlight is on leagues from France, Spain, Scotland, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, and the Premier League , offering a thrilling lineup for sports enthusiasts.

Live Soccer Match Schedule and Broadcast Details:

French Ligue 1







Lorient vs Brest at 8 AM, Star+



Strasbourg vs Rennes at 12:05 PM, Star+

Olympique de Marseille vs PSG at 3:45 PM, ESPN 4 and Star+





Livingston vs Celtic at 8 AM, Star+







Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano at 9 AM, Star+



Alcorcón vs Amorebieta at 9 AM, Star+



Girona vs Real Betis at 11:15 AM, ESPN 4 and Star+



Alavés vs Real Sociedad at 1:30 PM, ESPN 4 and Star+

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao at 4 PM, ESPN and Star+





Racing Ferrol vs Elche at 11:15 AM, Star+





Feyenoord vs Utrecht at 9:30 AM, Star+







Liverpool vs Brighton at 10 AM, Star+

Manchester City vs Arsenal at 12:30 PM, ESPN and Star+







Augsburg vs FC Köln at 10:30 AM, Onefootball



Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim at 12:30 PM, GOAT Channel and Onefootball

VfL Bochum vs SV Darmstadt 98 at 2:30 PM, Onefootball





Vizela vs Casa Pia at 2 PM, Star+







Universidad Católica vs Orense at 3 PM, Star+



Deportivo Cuenca vs Delfín at 5:30 PM, Star+

Emelec vs Independiente del Valle at 8 PM, Star+







Ceilândia vs Capital, Brasiliense Championship Final at 3:30 PM, FFDF TV (YouTube)



Vitória vs Bahia, Baiano Championship Final at 4 PM, TVE Bahia (TV and YouTube)



Sousa-PB vs Treze-PB, Paraibano Championship at 4 PM, Football for All (YouTube)



Botafogo vs Boavista, Taça Rio Final at 6:30 PM, BandSports and GOAT Channel

Puerto Cabello vs Monagas, Venezuelan Championship at 8 PM, Star+







Additional Broadcast Information:No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Sunday, March 31.For viewers seeking live and online matches, Star+, Onefootball, and various YouTube channels such as FFDF TV and TVE Bahia offer extensive coverage, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of today's soccer action.