Sunday’S Soccer Matches: Live Broadcasts And Timings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Easter Sunday is brimming with action-packed soccer matches featuring teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Botafogo .
The spotlight is on leagues from France, Spain, Scotland, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, and the Premier League , offering a thrilling lineup for sports enthusiasts.
Live Soccer Match Schedule and Broadcast Details:
French Ligue 1
Lorient vs Brest at 8 AM, Star+
Strasbourg vs Rennes at 12:05 PM, Star+
Olympique de Marseille vs PSG at 3:45 PM, ESPN 4 and Star+
Scottish Premiership
Livingston vs Celtic at 8 AM, Star+
La Liga Spain
Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano at 9 AM, Star+
Alcorcón vs Amorebieta at 9 AM, Star+
Girona vs Real Betis at 11:15 AM, ESPN 4 and Star+
Alavés vs Real Sociedad at 1:30 PM, ESPN 4 and Star+
Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao at 4 PM, ESPN and Star+
Spanish Second Division
Racing Ferrol vs Elche at 11:15 AM, Star+
Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord vs Utrecht at 9:30 AM, Star+
Premier League
Liverpool vs Brighton at 10 AM, Star+
Manchester City vs Arsenal at 12:30 PM, ESPN and Star+
Bundesliga Germany
Augsburg vs FC Köln at 10:30 AM, Onefootball
Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim at 12:30 PM, GOAT Channel and Onefootball
VfL Bochum vs SV Darmstadt 98 at 2:30 PM, Onefootball
Primeira Liga Portugal
Vizela vs Casa Pia at 2 PM, Star+
Ecuadorian Serie A
Universidad Católica vs Orense at 3 PM, Star+
Deportivo Cuenca vs Delfín at 5:30 PM, Star+
Emelec vs Independiente del Valle at 8 PM, Star+
Finals and Notable Matches
Ceilândia vs Capital, Brasiliense Championship Final at 3:30 PM, FFDF TV (YouTube)
Vitória vs Bahia, Baiano Championship Final at 4 PM, TVE Bahia (TV and YouTube)
Sousa-PB vs Treze-PB, Paraibano Championship at 4 PM, Football for All (YouTube)
Botafogo vs Boavista, Taça Rio Final at 6:30 PM, BandSports and GOAT Channel
Puerto Cabello vs Monagas, Venezuelan Championship at 8 PM, Star+
Highlighted Matches
Manchester City vs Arsenal: A fierce battle broadcast live on ESPN and Star+ at 12:30 PM.
Liverpool vs Brighton: Catch this thrilling encounter live on Star+ at 10 AM.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: A must-watch clash live on ESPN and Star+ at 4 PM.
Botafogo vs Boavista: Tune in for the Taça Rio Final's excitement on BandSports and the GOAT Channel at 6:30 PM.
Additional Broadcast Information:
No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Sunday, March 31.
For viewers seeking live and online matches, Star+, Onefootball, and various YouTube channels such as FFDF TV and TVE Bahia offer extensive coverage, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of today's soccer action.
