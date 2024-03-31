               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sunday’S Soccer Matches: Live Broadcasts And Timings


3/31/2024 10:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Easter Sunday is brimming with action-packed soccer matches featuring teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Botafogo .

The spotlight is on leagues from France, Spain, Scotland, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, and the Premier League , offering a thrilling lineup for sports enthusiasts.
Live Soccer Match Schedule and Broadcast Details:
French Ligue 1


  • Lorient vs Brest at 8 AM, Star+
  • Strasbourg vs Rennes at 12:05 PM, Star+
  • Olympique de Marseille vs PSG at 3:45 PM, ESPN 4 and Star+

Scottish Premiership

  • Livingston vs Celtic at 8 AM, Star+


La Liga Spain

  • Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano at 9 AM, Star+
  • Alcorcón vs Amorebieta at 9 AM, Star+
  • Girona vs Real Betis at 11:15 AM, ESPN 4 and Star+
  • Alavés vs Real Sociedad at 1:30 PM, ESPN 4 and Star+
  • Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao at 4 PM, ESPN and Star+

Spanish Second Division

  • Racing Ferrol vs Elche at 11:15 AM, Star+

Dutch Eredivisie

  • Feyenoord vs Utrecht at 9:30 AM, Star+

Premier League

  • Liverpool vs Brighton at 10 AM, Star+
  • Manchester City vs Arsenal at 12:30 PM, ESPN and Star+

Bundesliga Germany

  • Augsburg vs FC Köln at 10:30 AM, Onefootball
  • Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim at 12:30 PM, GOAT Channel and Onefootball
  • VfL Bochum vs SV Darmstadt 98 at 2:30 PM, Onefootball

Primeira Liga Portugal

  • Vizela vs Casa Pia at 2 PM, Star+

Ecuadorian Serie A

  • Universidad Católica vs Orense at 3 PM, Star+
  • Deportivo Cuenca vs Delfín at 5:30 PM, Star+
  • Emelec vs Independiente del Valle at 8 PM, Star+

Finals and Notable Matches

  • Ceilândia vs Capital, Brasiliense Championship Final at 3:30 PM, FFDF TV (YouTube)
  • Vitória vs Bahia, Baiano Championship Final at 4 PM, TVE Bahia (TV and YouTube)
  • Sousa-PB vs Treze-PB, Paraibano Championship at 4 PM, Football for All (YouTube)
  • Botafogo vs Boavista, Taça Rio Final at 6:30 PM, BandSports and GOAT Channel
  • Puerto Cabello vs Monagas, Venezuelan Championship at 8 PM, Star+

Highlighted Matches

  • Manchester City vs Arsenal: A fierce battle broadcast live on ESPN and Star+ at 12:30 PM.
  • Liverpool vs Brighton: Catch this thrilling encounter live on Star+ at 10 AM.
  • Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: A must-watch clash live on ESPN and Star+ at 4 PM.
  • Botafogo vs Boavista: Tune in for the Taça Rio Final's excitement on BandSports and the GOAT Channel at 6:30 PM.

Additional Broadcast Information:
No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Sunday, March 31.

For viewers seeking live and online matches, Star+, Onefootball, and various YouTube channels such as FFDF TV and TVE Bahia offer extensive coverage, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of today's soccer action.

