Political Crisis Deepens In Peru With President’S Impeachment Motion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's President Dina Boluarte strongly objected to a police raid on her residence in Lima, labeling the action as "disproportionate" and "abusive."



She insisted on her cooperation with the ongoing investigation into luxury watches she allegedly failed to declare, countering claims of her resistance.



Boluarte, in a nationwide broadcast, surrounded by her supportive Cabinet, underscored the severity of the raid, highlighting its repercussions on her family and national stability.



She argued that these actions were part of a broader pattern of attacks against her, destabilizing the democratic framework and stirring political, social, and economic unrest.



The controversy ignited following a sanctioned operation by Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley , based on prosecutor Juan Carlos Villena's request.



Villena had previously interpreted Boluarte's appeal to reschedule her deposition as defiance.







The president criticized the raid's execution, particularly the forced entry into her home, as discriminatory and unconstitutional.



Under scrutiny for suspected illicit enrichment from undeclared luxury watches, with one reportedly worth up to $14,000, Boluarte vowed not to succumb to these systematic assaults.



She plans to promptly address the accusations at the Prosecutor's Office, reaffirming her respect for institutional autonomy.



Addressing the media's focus on her attire, Boluarte speculated on potential underlying motives of systematic harassment or discrimination.



Her stance prompted criticism from some lawmakers, who accused her of evading the real issue of luxury watches.



In response, legislators, including those from her former party, Peru Libre , alongside other political groups, have initiated an impeachment motion against her, citing "permanent moral incapacity."



This move adds another layer to Peru's unfolding political drama, reflecting deepening divisions and escalating tensions.

