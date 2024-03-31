Brazil’S Vision For G20 Leadership Faces Global Political Hurdles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) This year, Brazil works on its ambitious role as G20's rotating president, aiming to influence key outcomes amid global political complexities.



Experts say President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva aims for a major impact , but global politics and differing superpower interests may hinder consensus.



Professor Aline Alves from the Federal University of Goiás, in an interview with Xinhua, highlighted Brazil's plan to use the G20 to display its foreign policy strengths and spark global debates.



Brazil plans to launch the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty in July. It intends to involve more than just G20 countries, drawing on wealthier nations' resources and expertise in technical cooperation.



Since December 1, with the theme "Building a Fair and Sustainable World," Brazil has focused on eradicating hunger and poverty and advocated for international dispute resolution.







It also supports innovative financial methods for the energy transition and combating climate change, urging central banks to invest in sustainability.



Geopolitical tensions may thwart these ambitions. Alves suggests that a Donald Trump win in the U.S. presidential election could result in the U.S. skipping the G20 Summit in Rio.



The potential presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, amidst the Ukraine crisis, may cause boycotts.



Leandro Lima from the Getulio Vargas Foundation mentions Brazil's possibility to push sustainability but sees little hope for reforming international bodies.



He recalls the World Trade Organization's early effectiveness, now diminished, showing the G20's consensus-building challenges, especially during the pandemic.



Brazil's G20 meetings have shown progress, though geopolitical challenges may hinder goals, Lima cautions, highlighting the balance between national and global interests.

