Nakhchivan Launches Virtual Exhibition Dedicated To Day Of Genocide Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nakhchivan Union of Artists has launched a virtual exhibition"Time" dedicated to March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports.

Around 26 artists showcased their works as part of theexhibition. Through their art works, the artist reflected thebravery of the national heroes.

In addition to the works of Bahruz Kangarli, the warrior artistIbrahim Safin, Mehdi Huseynzade, who died without hearing the newsof victory, the exhibition also includes the works of modern brushmasters.

During March-April 1918, hundreds of Azerbaijanis were executedby Armenians in Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Mughan and tens of thousandsof people were expelled from their lands.

Armenian Bolshevik troops led by Stepan Shaumyan massacredthousands of people, burnt Islamic shrines and confiscated the400-million-manat estate of Baku residents. Tezepir Mosque wasbombed, and one of the magnificent architectural buildings,Ismailiyyeh, was burnt down.

The genocide policy pursued against Azerbaijanis was not limitedto Baku. Armenian dashnaks killed 8,027 Azerbaijanis, including2,560 women and 1,277 children, in 53 villages of Shamakhy, 110 kmwest of Baku, on March 31. Also, 16,000 Azerbaijanis were murderedin 122 villages of Guba, northern Azerbaijan.

The evidence of the Armenian vandalism in Guba is the burial ofremains of the genocide victims. The burial was discovered duringthe construction of a stadium in Guba in 2007.

The Special Investigation Commission set up by the AzerbaijanDemocratic Republic on July 15, 1918 collected a great number ofdocuments and submitted them to the government. In 1919, theAzerbaijani Parliament made a decision on marking March 31 as theday of Azerbaijanis' genocide.

Though this date was essentially forgotten during the Soviettimes, relevant investigations on the tragedy were carried out andbooks were published after Azerbaijan gained independence from theUSSR in 1991.

National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev issued a decree onMarch 26, 1998 to commemorate March 31 as the Day of Azerbaijanis'Genocide.