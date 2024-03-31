Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has met withRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow.

The sides discussed the aspects of bilateral relations andcurrent state of mutually beneficial cooperation, Azernews reports. Perspective directions were alsoexchanged at the meeting.

The parties also reviewed issues of mutual activity within theframework of regional and international platforms.

Within the framework of the visit, E. Mammadov also heldmeetings with representatives of the Russian Ministry of ForeignAffairs responsible for international law issues and relations withthe Latin America.