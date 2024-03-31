Western Azerbaijan Community Issues Statement On Day Of Genocide Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement on March31 - Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports.

The statement reads as follows:

"Today is a day of sadness, taken with the history of massmassacre of Azerbaijanis by Armenian-Bolshevik armed groups in Bakuon March 31, 1918, which is one of the numerous acts of genocidecommitted by Armenia and Armenian armed groups againstAzerbaijanis, but also the perpetrators of these crimes are stillit is a reminder to humanity of impunity.

As stated in the Decree of National Leader Heydar Aliyev "On theGenocide of Azerbaijanis" signed on March 26, 1998, the genocideagainst Azerbaijanis was carried out for centuries and the maingoal was to capture the historical territories of Azerbaijan.

Genocide against the Azerbaijani people was systematicallycarried out on the basis of racist ideology instilling ethnichatred and was committed in almost all parts of the historicallands of Azerbaijan. This genocide, which began to intensify andtake an open form since 1905, was especially cruel in the westernpart of Azerbaijan. In 1918-1920, the Armenian army committed massmassacres and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis in Yerevan,Zangazur, Goycha, Darelayaz, Surmeli, Sharur and otherdistricts.

As a result of the acts of genocide in which hundreds ofthousands of Azerbaijanis were killed, the Azerbaijanis, who oncemade up more than 80 percent of the population in Iravan province,began to form an ethnic minority in that area in 1921. As a resultof the ethnic cleansing carried out in 1948-52 and 1987-91,Azerbaijanis were completely expelled from there. At present, not asingle Azerbaijani has remained in the territory now calledArmenia, and the cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijanis hasbeen completely destroyed.

On March 31, 1918, the mass massacre committed by the armed unitof the extreme nationalist Dashnaksutyun party in Baku is aterrible event that embodies the large-scale genocide carried outagainst our people in the historical lands of Azerbaijan in theprevious and subsequent periods.

Despite its international obligations, Armenia continues itsracist policy. This country prevents Azerbaijanis from returning totheir homes safely and with dignity, glorifies elements such asGaregin Njde, Andranik Ozanyan, Drastamat Kanayan, Monte Melkonyan,who committed crimes against humanity and terrorist acts againstAzerbaijanis, and promotes racist ideology such as Njdeism at thestate level.

We demand that Armenia acknowledge its responsibility for thecrimes of genocide and take the necessary steps for reconciliation should create conditions for the safe and dignified returnof the expelled Azerbaijanis and restore the destroyed Azerbaijanicultural heritage.

Also, Armenia should stop its policy and practice that instillshatred and discrimination against Azerbaijanis, hand over those whohave committed war crimes and crimes against humanity to the courtof justice, stop glorifying them immediately, dismantle and removemonuments to military and political figures who participated incrimes against Azerbaijanis, and terrorists. should cancel thechanges of place names".