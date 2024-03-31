Russia Accumulated Kalibr Missiles And May Use Them Soon - Budanov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has been accumulating Kalibr cruise missiles for a long time, which it can use to attack Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to Budanov, the invaders, who have not attacked the Ukrainian energy sector for more than a year, have stockpiled a certain amount of weapons, and "unfortunately, the enemy now has the strength to continue their 'work'.

"Kalibr [missiles] have been accumulating all this time. They are absolutely ready for use," the DIU chief said.

He noted that the Russians have not yet used Kalibr missiles because they are less effective than the Kh-101 cruise missile. However, the number of missiles of this type in Russia has decreased.

"In the near future, I think we will see Kalibr again, because the number of Kh-101s has decreased significantly," Budanov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of March 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 11 Shahed combat drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and a Kh-59 guided missile.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and the same number of combat drones.