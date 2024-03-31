Israeli Occupation Bombing Kills 2 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 31 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces bombed on Sunday the tents of journalists and displaced people in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which killed two Palestinians and wounded 17 others, said eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses added that the bodies of the deceased were recovered while the wounded were sent to be treated.

This is considered the first targeting by occupation aircraft inside Al-Aqsa Hospital since the begging of the war.

At least 32,800 Palestinians were killed, while more than 76,000 wounded, and thousands missing. (end)

