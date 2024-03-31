Kuwait Deputy FM Chairs Border Demarcation Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Sunday a border demarcation committee meeting held at the Ministry's headquarters. In the meeting, they discussed prominent topics related to the work of the committee. (end) sm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.