Turkish Pres. Casts Vote In Turkish Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 31 (KUNA) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his vote for local Turkish elections that kick started Sunday.

Erdogan mentioned that these elections would herald a new era for Turkiye, hoping that the new century brings a prosperous future for the country.

The People's Alliance candidate for the presidency of the Greater Istanbul Municipality, Murat Kurum, also cast his vote on Sunday in the local elections in Kagithane, the European side of Istanbul and largest city in Turkiye.

After voting, in a press statement, Kurum expressed his hopes the election results would benefit Turkiye and its people in the long run.

Sunday morning, Turkish voters headed to the polls and lined up to elect candidates in the 81st local elections that last for a period of five years. (end)

