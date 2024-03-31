Industrial Producer Price Index Down By 1.63% In 1St 2 Months 2024-Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 31 (Petra) - The Industrial producer price index went down by 1.63% in the first two months of this year, reaching 107.01 points, compared to 108.78 points for the same period in 2023.In comparing the cumulative index for the first two months of 2024 with the same period last year, the prices of transformative industries decreased by 2.04% and extractive industries by 1.30%, while electricity prices spiked by 4.43%.In its monthly report on Sunday, Department of Statistics (DoS) revealed the index decreased by 1.84% last February, reaching 107.14 points, compared to 109.15 points for the same month last year.According to the report, a decrease in the prices of transformative industries by 2.39% contributed to a drop in the index for February 2024, compared to the same month last year, while prices of extractive industries hiked by 2.74% and electricity prices increased by 2.46%.The index rose last February by 0.25%, reaching 107.14 points, compared to 106.88 points compared to the previous month of the same year, the report showed.In terms of monthly change, the index for February 2024 surged, compared to the previous month driven by an increase in the prices of transformative industries by 0.22% and extractive industries by 2.80%, while electricity prices decreased by 1.64%.