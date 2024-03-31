Eid Holiday Travel: Top 10 Destinations, Visa Requirements And More

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, people in Qatar are eagerly anticipating the announcement of Eid holidays to plan their next travel destination. With many countries experiencing ideal weather conditions during this time of year, it's essential to make thorough arrangements to ensure a memorable and enjoyable trip.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, travel experts provide valuable insights into choosing and planning destinations for Eid Al Fitr holidays, covering everything from popular places to visa requirements, travel budgets, accommodations, and more.

Destinations

Harshad Kamarudeen, Director of Operations at Maps and Vogs Holidays, has spotlighted the top destinations for Eid this year, highlighting Dubai, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Thailand as the most sought-after locations. These places provide a variety of experiences, from cultural explorations and beach vacations to spiritual retreats.

He also pointed out a variance in travel preferences between citizens and expatriates. Kamarudeen noted, "Qataris prefer destinations such as Istanbul, Phuket, London, and Paris, whereas residents, including expatriates, usually lean towards Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan."

Harshad Kamarudeen, Director of Operations at Maps and Vogs Holidays

Ahmed Marouf, Marketing Officer at Victoria Travels, emphasized the popularity of cities like“Dubai, Cairo, London, Paris, Geneva, and Vienna during the Eid holidays, alongside rising favorites like Phuket, Tbilisi, and Baku.”

Marouf observed that“recent trends have shown a growing interest in lesser-known destinations, eco-tourism spots, and locations that provide unique cultural experiences.”

Accommodation

Apartments, hotels, resorts, and dormitories, there are a variety of options to choose from when it comes to accommodation. But then hotels and resorts have an advantage as far as safety and comfort are concerned.

Travel experts always recommend hotels and resorts as they offer safer and more comfortable stays, providing essential services and amenities that enhance the overall travel experience.

While Airbnb options may be cheaper, hotels offering basic essential services and amenities are a preferred choice for many, especially families.

Cost estimations

For a one-week stay in a popular Eid holiday destination, budget trips typically range from QR4,000 to QR6,000, while luxury travel options can cost from QR12,000 to QR30,000. These costs vary based on factors such as hotel accommodations and flight choices.

Visa advice

According to the experts, GCC residents enjoy visa-on-arrival in Georgia and Armenia, while Indians receive it in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan offers e-visas for most nationals, and Turkey requires various documentation, including flight tickets, hotel bookings, and bank statements.

Qataris benefit from visa-on-arrival arrangements in almost all these countries.

Ahmed Marouf, Marketing Officer at Victoria Travels

Travel Advice

"Pack Wisely: Pack light and bring essential items. Stay Safe: Keep your belongings secure, avoid risky areas, and be aware of local scams or dangers. Stay Connected: Keep friends and family updated on your whereabouts, and have emergency contacts readily available," advised Marouf, emphasizing travel safety.

Kamarudeen stressed the importance of travel insurance for all travelers, providing protection against unforeseen circumstances such as flight delays, cancellations, lost baggage, and medical emergencies, including COVID-related issues.



Here is all you need to know about the top 10 recommended destinations to visit during Eid Al-Fitr holidays:

Dubai, UAE



Landmarks: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek, and the Palm Jumeirah.

Approximate cost: A budget of around QR4,000-QR5,000 per person could cover moderate accommodations, daily meals, and some activities.

Visa requirement: Visa on arrival for many nationalities; others may need to apply in advance. Residents of GCC countries may have easier entry procedures.

GCC residents (of certain professions) can get a visa on arrival; others need to apply in advance.

Thailand



Landmarks: Bangkok's Grand Palace, Phuket's beaches, Chiang Mai's temples, and the Phi Phi Islands.

Approximate cost: About QR3,500-QR4,500 per person, including accommodations, meals, and activities.

Visa requirement: Visa exemption for many nationalities for stays up to 30 days; visa on arrival or e-visa for others depending on the country of citizenship.

Qataris can enter Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days.

Georgia



Landmarks: Tbilisi's Old Town, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta, and the mountains of Kazbegi.

Approximate cost: Approximately QR2,500-QR3,500 for a moderate level of spending.

Visa-free for Qataris for stays up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Kazakhstan



Landmarks: The futuristic cityscape of Astana, Charyn Canyon, and Lake Kaindy.

Approximate cost: Around QR3,000-QR4,000 per person for a week.

Visa requirement: Visa-free for citizens of many countries for up to 30 days; e-Visa required for others.

Visa-free for Qataris for up to 30 days.

Azerbaijan

Landmarks: The walled city of Baku, Gobustan Rock Art, and the mud volcanoes.

Approximate cost: QR3,000-QR3,500 per person on a moderate budget.

Visa requirement: E-visa or visa on arrival available for many nationalities; some nationalities require a visa in advance.

Electronic visa (e-Visa) is available for Qataris.

Turkiye



Landmarks: Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Cappadocia, and Pamukkale.

Approximate Cost: QR3,500-QR4,500 per person for a week with moderate spending.

Visa requirement: Qataris can obtain an e-Visa online or get a visa on arrival. Residents need to apply for visa depending on their nationality

Egypt



Landmarks: Pyramids of Giza, Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Luxor's Karnak Temple, and the Valley of the Kings.

Approximate cost: QR2,500-QR3,500 for a moderate budget.

Visa requirements: Visa on arrival or e-Visa for Qataris.

Bali, Indonesia



Landmarks: Ubud Monkey Forest, Tanah Lot Temple, and the beaches of Seminyak and Kuta.

Approximate Cost: QR4,000-QR5,000 per person for a comfortable week.

Visa requirements: Visa exemption for up to 30 days for many nationalities; others can get a visa on arrival or apply for an e-Visa, Visa-free for up to 30 days for Qataris.

Tanzania



Landmarks: Zanzibar's Stone Town and beaches, Serengeti National Park, and Ngorongoro Crater.

Approximate cost: Safari tours vary widely but the budget is around QR5,000-QR7,000 per person for a budget to moderate safari and Zanzibar experience.

Visa requirements: Visa on arrival or e-Visa for many nationalities; some may need to apply in advance.

Qataris can get a visa on arrival or apply for an e-visa in advance.

Philippines



Landmarks: Boracay Island, Chocolate Hills in Bohol, the Rice Terraces of Banaue, and Intramuros in Manila.

Approximate cost: QR3,000-QR4,000 for a week on a moderate budget.

Visa requirement: Visa-free entry for up to 30 days for many nationalities; others might need to apply for a visa before arrival.

Qataris can enter the Philippines without a visa for up to 30 days.

For the most accurate and up-to-date visa information, it's always best to check the official embassy websites or contact them directly, as visa policies can change.

Costs can also vary based on the season, accommodation preferences, and the level of activity you're planning, so these are approximate figures to give you a starting point.