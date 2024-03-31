Viksit Bharat Ambassador Jaipur Meet-Up: Participants Heap Praise On The Initiative

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up event was organised in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday with an objective to impress upon the people about India's achievements and milestones in the past decade while also seeking their contribution in taking forward the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

The Information and Broadcasting (I&) Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the event, attended by a huge gathering of youth and entrepreneurs. He listed out nation's many firsts in areas like Digital economy, DBT and more while also elaborating on schemes with potential to bring disruptions in various sectors.

The Minister further encouraged the participants to double up as 'Viksit Bharat ambassadors' and contribute to the campaign.

The participants, elated and thrilled to be part of the event, were full of praise for government's 2047 vision and many said that they fully backed the initiative.

Manisha, a student of Rajasthan University heaped praise on the slew of reforms undertaken in the past few years and said that this will go a long way in realising every citizen's dream.

Kanika Sharma, another student of Rajasthan University praised the Viksit Bharat initiative and said that this will help root out unemployment and joblessness to a great extent.

Another participant said that the Modi government's policies have given a new direction to nation's growth and the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission will soon put the country in a separate league of nations.

Notably, Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA) meet-ups and events are being organised across the country with an aim to encourage citizens to take responsibility for contributing to India's development by becoming 'Viksit Bharat ambassadors'.