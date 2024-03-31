PM Modi Virtually Interacts With Party Workers In Varanasi

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday connected with party workers in Varanasi virtually and discussed the impact of his government policies on 'Nari Shakti'.

He advised party workers to reach out to women and give them information about women-centric policies during the 'Chaitra Navratri' next month.

PM Modi said that the empowerment of women would lead to Viksit Bharat. He asked the women workers to make a list of the beneficiaries of various schemes in the villages.

The Prime Minister asked party workers to hold similar meetings at the booth level on next Sunday.

He inquired about the flyovers built in Varanasi and asked whether the problems of people had been resolved.

“Do these people give me blessings?” he asked.

The Prime Minister wanted to know what was the impression of his policies among the rural people. He was told that the Ayushman card was proving to be very popular and a huge respite for the people.

He said that he had made sure that development in Varanasi was taking place without any discrimination. He also wanted to know if farmers were happy with cargo facilities made available in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister asked the party workers to work relentlessly for the next two months for the elections.