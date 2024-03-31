Meat Prices 'Stable' Since Ramadan Beginning-Agriculture Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 31 (Petra) - Ministry of Agriculture affirmed that meat prices in Jordan have remained "stable" since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, the ministry's media spokesperson, Lawrence Majali, said a ship carrying 55,000 sheep heads imported from Australia will dock in Aqaba on Monday, which will contribute to provide red meat during the holiday season in quantities exceeding local need.Majali noted availability of lamb and goat meat for the holy month of Ramadan and the holidays in an amount of 6,100 tonnes of fresh and frozen meat, which covers the market's need for more than 40 days.Majali also said 6,200 tons of veal meat are also available, which meets the local market's need for more than 2 months.On its policy, he said the ministry facilitates flow of meat and goods passing through port of Aqaba, especially livestock, to provide agricultural products of "appropriate" quality, quantity and price to citizens.