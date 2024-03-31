Gaza Death Toll Up To 32,782 Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 31 (Petra)-Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres against Gaza families, killing 77 Gazans and injuring 108 others during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in Gaza said.In the daily statistical report on Gaza causalities by the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 177th day, the ministry indicated that a number of Gazan victims are still under rubble and on roads as Israel bars access of ambulance and civil defense crews to them.To date, death toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza rose to 32,782 martyrs and 75,298 injuries since last October 7, the ministry pointed out.