31St International Hashemite Holy Qur'an Recital Competition Launched

Amman, Mar.31 (Petra) -The 31st edition of the International Hashemite Competition for Memorizing and Reciting Holy Qur'an kicked off Sunday, in the Islamic Cultural Center of the Founding Martyr King Mosque in Amman.Delivering the inaugural speech, Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, said participation of 49 contestants from 48 Arab and foreign countries in the competition, which was launched 31 years ago under Royal patronage, demonstrates keenness of Jordan and its Hashemite leadership to recite, memorize and care for Qur'an.Khalayleh said the ministry's policy aimed to care for the Holy Qur'an's role, pointing to the initiative to conclude recital of Qur'an that was launched in the Kingdom's mosques, adding that these initiatives are part of the efforts made to serve Qur'an to become a constitution for our lives.Noting the current circumstances of the Islamic nation and Gaza people, he affirmed Jordan's leadership and people "fully" support Palestinian people, referring to their "important" role in delivering humanitarian aid to the strip, lifting injustice against Gazans, preserving Palestinian cause and Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic holy sites.