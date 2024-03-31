Ukrainian Forces Destroy More Than 5,000 Invaders, 90 Tanks Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between March 24 and March 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed about 5,420 Russian troops and 1,088 pieces of enemy weapons and military hardware.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the week from March 24 to March 31, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed about 5,420 members of enemy manpower. The weapons and military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses," the post reads.

In particular, Ukrainian forces destroyed 90 tanks, 146 armored fighting vehicles, 195 artillery systems, 5 multiple launch rocket systems, 20 air defense systems, 310 vehicles, and 45 special vehicles.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down 56 enemy missiles and 221 unmanned aerial vehicles.

From February 24, 2022 to March 31, 2024, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 442,170 Russian invaders, including 650 killed or wounded in action in the last day.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov