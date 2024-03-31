Kharkiv Reintroducing Hourly Power Outage Schedules

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Kharkiv is reintroducing hourly power outage schedules.

The Ministry of Energy announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"This is due to the unreliability of the electricity transmission system after large-scale enemy attacks, as well as the lack of local generation due to the destruction of power plants and increased consumption," the ministry explained.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the schedules will remain in effect until the situation is fully stabilized. It will also depend on the level of consumption and the consequences of possible further attacks.

"Power engineers are working 24/7 to ensure that Kharkiv residents and all Ukrainians have electricity and heat," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier Ukrenergo announced the lifting of restrictions on electricity consumption in all regions affected by enemy shelling.