Zelensky Honors Victims Of Russian Terror In Bucha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Ukrainians killed by Russian invaders during the temporary occupation of the Bucha community in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Office of the President, according to Ukrinform.

The Head of State put an icon lamp to the Wall of Remembrance near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and All Saints in Bucha. The Wall of Remembrance consists of several steles, each with plaques engraved with the names of the victims. Currently, the memorial contains 509 names of civilians who have been identified. Some plaques are still nameless.

The President and other attendees honored the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

Volodymyr Zelensky was joined by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, ambassadors of foreign countries and heads of foreign missions and international organizations accredited in Ukraine.

The Russian army entered Bucha on February 27, 2022. During the 33 days of occupation, the Russian military committed more than 9,000 war crimes in Bucha district and killed more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city on March 31. It was after the liberation of Kyiv region that the first statements were made by world leaders about the genocidal nature of the Russian army's war crimes in Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office