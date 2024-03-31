India, US Take Part In Tri-Service Exercise

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise between India and the US, 'Tiger Triumph 2024' concluded onboard the USS Somerset.

The Indian Navy said on Sunday that the sea phase was conducted from March 26 to 30 and it included units of both countries undertaking maritime exercises at sea followed by the landing of troops at Kakinada for setting up a joint Command and Control Centre and a Joint Relief and Medical Camp for HADR operations.

Cross Deck helicopter operations involving UH3H, CH53 and MH60R helicopters were also undertaken between ships of the Indian Navy and the US Navy off Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

The participating units from the Indian Navy included a Landing Platform Dock, Landing Ship Tanks (Large) including their integral Landing Crafts and helicopters, Guided Missile Frigate and Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft. The Indian Army was represented by one Infantry Battalion Group including mechanised forces and the Indian Air Force deployed one medium lift aircraft, transport helicopter and the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT), an official added.

The US Task Force comprised a US Navy Landing Platform Dock including its integral Landing Craft Air Cushions and helicopters, a Destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft, and also, US Marines.

Special Ops Forces from all three services also participated in the exercise and jointly undertook combined operations with the US counterparts at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada during the harbour and sea phases.

The exercise signifies the robust strategic partnership between the two countries and was aimed towards sharing best practices and Standard Operating Procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations, the Navy added.

The Harbour Phase of this exercise was conducted at Visakhapatnam from March 18-25, which included pre-sail discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Sports engagements, shipboarding drills and cross-deck visits. Personnel from both the Navies celebrated the festival of Holi together on March 25, as part of the cultural exchange programme showcasing the vibrant and vivid culture of India.