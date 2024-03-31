Goa: Telangana Bound Truck Carrying Whisky Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 31 (IANS) Goa Excise officials, on Sunday, seized 1,250 boxes of whisky valued at Rs 30 lakh at Goa-Maharashtra border, allegedly being transported to Telangana.

Excise Inspector Rajesh Naik told IANS that the seizure was done at Patradevi check post in the North district of the coastal state.

“We have seized 1,250 boxes of whisky by brand name 'Goa Whisky', which is valued at Rs 30 lakh. The container vehicle laden with whisky boxes was bound to Telangana, which we intercepted at around 9 a.m., and seized the goods,” he said.

He said that the driver fled from the spot after he was asked to produce documents and other details.“We have attached a container vehicle and have registered the case,” he said, adding that investigation will reveal to whom the consignment belongs to.

Sources informed that the container was supposed to pass from Maharashtra to reach Telangana. "It seems that the consignment was for election purposes as there are thousands of pints in the boxes," sources said.