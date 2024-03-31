China's external debt hits USD2.45T by 2023 end

(MENAFN) As of the end of 2023, data published by China's forex regulator unveiled that the country's outstanding external debt had reached a substantial sum of USD2.45 trillion. This figure underscores the significant presence of China in the global financial landscape. Interestingly, nearly half of this external debt, approximately 47 percent, was denominated in Chinese yuan, indicating the currency's growing prominence in international transactions and lending activities.



Examining the maturity structure of China's external debt, the data revealed that a considerable portion, comprising 44 percent, consisted of medium- and long-term debt. This suggests that a significant portion of China's external borrowing is for projects or investments with longer-term horizons, which could potentially contribute to sustainable economic development and growth.



Despite the substantial volume of external debt, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) provided assurance that key indicators related to China's foreign debt remained within internationally recognized safe ranges. This includes metrics such as the liability ratio, debt ratio, and debt servicing ratio, which are crucial for assessing the sustainability of a country's debt burden. The fact that these indicators are within safe ranges indicates that China's financial obligations are being managed prudently, minimizing the risk of financial instability or default.



Furthermore, the SAFE's assertion regarding the safe ranges of these indicators underscores China's commitment to responsible fiscal management and its efforts to maintain financial stability amidst the challenges posed by external borrowing. This proactive approach to debt management is essential for safeguarding China's economic resilience and ensuring sustainable growth in the long run.



Overall, the data on China's outstanding external debt provides valuable insights into the country's economic dynamics and its evolving role in the global financial landscape. As China continues to assert its position as a major player in the international economy, prudent management of external debt will remain a key priority to mitigate risks and sustain economic prosperity.

