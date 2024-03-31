Fatal small plane crash near California airport kills 2

(MENAFN) Tragic news emerged from California on Saturday as authorities reported a fatal small plane crash near an airport in the state.



According to officials, the incident involved a single-engine TBM aircraft with the registration N960LP, which crashed near Glenshire Drive in Truckee, a small mountain town situated in northern California.



The crash occurred as the plane was attempting to land at Truckee Tahoe Airport at approximately 6:38 PM local time (0138 GMT on Sunday), as indicated in a statement released by the airport.



Regrettably, the crash resulted in two fatalities, although the exact number of individuals aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident remains unknown.



The statement released by the airport confirmed the involvement of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), who are scheduled to commence investigations into the accident on Sunday to ascertain the causes and circumstances surrounding the tragedy.



In response to the crash, the Truckee Police Department issued an earlier statement, informing the public that law enforcement officers and fire personnel were swiftly mobilized to the crash site.



Fortunately, at the time of their response, there were no immediate threats posed to nearby structures, and no road closures were deemed necessary. Despite this, the community mourns the loss of lives and awaits further details from the ongoing investigations into the incident.

