Bayern Munich suffers rare home defeat to Borussia Dortmund

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Bayern Munich faced a surprising 2-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in their first home "Der Klassiker" loss in a decade. This unexpected outcome allowed Bayer Leverkusen to extend their lead to 13 points with seven games remaining, as Leverkusen came back from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 over Hoffenheim.



The pressure was on Bayern in the late match following Leverkusen's victory. However, the German champions fell short at home, with Dortmund securing goals in each half courtesy of Munich-born Karim Adeyemi and defender Julian Ryerson.



Despite Harry Kane finding the net in the dying stages, his goal was disallowed for offside, dashing Bayern's hopes of a comeback.



Dortmund's triumph marked their first league win in Munich since 2014, a time when Jurgen Klopp was at the helm. This victory propelled them three points clear of RB Leipzig in fourth place, intensifying the battle for Champions League qualification.



Earlier on Saturday, Leverkusen faced a challenging situation, trailing 1-0 at home with only five minutes remaining.



However, showcasing their characteristic resilience, Leverkusen mounted a late comeback. Andrich equalized in the 88th minute before an injury-time volley from Schick secured another remarkable victory, preserving their unbeaten record this season.



Leverkusen's latest triumph further emphasized their pattern of securing victories in the final moments of matches this season. Under Alonso's leadership, the team has demonstrated their ability to score late goals, clinching wins against Augsburg, Leipzig, and Stuttgart in the German Cup, as well as twice against Qarabag in the Europa League.

