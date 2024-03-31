Kenya's tourism revenue surpasses pre-pandemic levels, soaring in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, Kenya experienced a remarkable upswing in tourism revenue, exceeding the figures recorded before the pandemic, as announced by the tourism ministry. Long renowned as a key tourist hub in East Africa, Kenya has consistently drawn visitors from around the globe to its renowned wildlife parks and picturesque Indian Ocean beaches.



According to a report from the ministry, which was reviewed by a French news agency on Sunday, tourism revenue surged by 31.5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 352.5 billion shillings, equivalent to nearly USD2.7 billion. This surge reflects a notable recovery and surpasses the pre-pandemic levels, indicating a robust revival in the tourism sector.



However, despite the increase in revenue and the influx of visitors, there was a decline in per capita spending in dollar terms among the 1.95 million tourists who visited the country. The report attributes this decline partly to the sustained depreciation of the Kenyan shilling against major currencies.



"Despite the increase in the number of visitors in 2023 as compared to 2022, the average per capita expenditure in US dollars decreased significantly," the report mentioned.



"This is partly attributed to the sustained depreciation of the Kenya shilling against the major currencies."



Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Kenya's tourism sector made significant contributions to the economy, generating approximately USD2.24 billion in revenue from two million visitors in 2019. This revenue accounted for approximately 10 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), highlighting the sector's substantial economic importance.



In 2023, the composition of tourist arrivals saw notable shifts, with Americans comprising the largest group of visitors, totaling 265,310. They were followed by Ugandans, Tanzanians, and individuals from the United Kingdom, with respective arrival figures of 201,623, 157,818, and 156,700.



Looking ahead, the tourism ministry has set ambitious targets for the sector, aiming to welcome 2.4 million tourists in the current year.

