Azerbaijani Diplomats Pay Tribute To Victims Of Crocus City Hall Terror Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Diplomats of the Azerbaijani Embassy have participated in theceremony of laying flowers in front of the natural memorial nearCrocus City Hall in Moscow.

Heads and employees of diplomatic missions in Russia, includingemployees of the Azerbaijani embassy paid tribute to the tragedyvictims, Azernews reports.

Diplomats from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, the MiddleEast and CIS countries were also among those who commemorated thevictims of the terrorist attack that killed more than 140 people onMarch 22.