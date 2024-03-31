Zelensky Shows How Kyiv Region Looked Like Two Years Ago

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled how the Kyiv region looked like two years ago when it was liberated from Russian occupation and called on the world to remember the price of a battle with the enemy.

The head of state reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"When our warriors expelled Russia from Bucha, from Irpin, from Borodianka, from all of the Kyiv region, and then from the Sumy region, from the Chernihiv region - everyone could see that these were victories not only of Ukrainian courage and weapons, but also of human morality. May the whole world never forget the price of this battle, and what evil we stop here, on our land, when Ukrainians stop and drive out the Russian invaders," the post said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated on April 2, 2022 that the Ukrainian military had liberated the Kyiv region from Russian invaders. The remaining enemy units were then expelled from Bucha, Hostomel and Borodianka.

