SBU Helped Expose Pro-Russian Network Of Influence On Meps In Prague - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) helped Czech counter-intelligence expose a pro-Russian network of influence on MEPs in Prague, sources have told Ukrinform.

In the run-up to the June election to the European Parliament, Czech counter-intelligence exposed a pro-Russian network of influence on MEPs in Prague, which was run by Viktor Medvedchuk, an ally of Vladimir Putin, the sources said.

The pro-Russian network paid politicians to praise Russia and Putin in the European media. It also published anti-Ukrainian and anti-European materials on its website called "Voice of Europe."

According to the sources, the activity of the network was aimed at bringing as many pro-Russian politicians as possible to the European Parliament.

In addition, a number of European politicians who were supporters of Putin have now suffered a serious blow, as many MEPs are demanding a thorough investigation into Russian influence and punishment for "colleagues" who received Russian money.

Earlier media reports said that the European Parliament was demanding an investigation into a Russian network of influence, which was likely run by Medvedchuk. According to Czech counter-intelligence (BIS) data released on March 27, two Ukrainian business executives with influence in the information field in Ukraine and close ties to Russia were the main players in a network of influence that is based in the center of Prague and runs a pro-Russian news site that published anti-European and anti-Ukrainian articles.

The purpose of this influence group was to act against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine on the territory of the European Union. According to the Czech authorities, a 300-page report describes in detail the activities of the network, which was headed by pro-Russian oligarch and politician Viktor Medvedchuk, accused of treason, and former general producer of the 112 Ukraine news channel, Artem Marchevsky.